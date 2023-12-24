Reviewing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 6 5 0 2.45 ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50

MaxLinear currently has a consensus target price of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given MaxLinear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -0.42% 16.19% 9.97% ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $858.50 million 2.27 $125.04 million ($0.04) -597.50 ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 2.02

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ams-OSRAM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxLinear beats ams-OSRAM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications, fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

