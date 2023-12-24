PotCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.63 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $12.63 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00165531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009119 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002241 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.