Wanchain Hits One Day Volume of $3.86 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Wanchain has a market cap of $51.48 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,468,967 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

