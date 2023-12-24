Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

