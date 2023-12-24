Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

