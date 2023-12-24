H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $500,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after buying an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

