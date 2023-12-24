Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Adobe by 7.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 459.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.18 and a 200 day moving average of $540.17. The company has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

