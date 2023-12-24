Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $585.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

