Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

