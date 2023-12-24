BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Reaches $12.66 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $223,578.99 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002191 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

BitShares can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges after first acquiring Ethereum or Bitcoin.

