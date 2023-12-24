Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Avalanche has a market cap of $17.59 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $48.14 or 0.00110656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001298 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,467,105 coins and its circulating supply is 365,434,195 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

