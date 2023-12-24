Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $773,988.57

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $66.05 million and $773,988.57 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 55.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,756,161 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

