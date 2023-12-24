Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 12,184,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.