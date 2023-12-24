Oasys Trading Up 12.5% This Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Oasys has a market cap of $165.08 million and $1.36 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.0887705 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,757,889.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

