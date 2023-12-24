Tezos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.36 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $967.90 million and approximately $35.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002207 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001639 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 985,581,888 coins and its circulating supply is 964,604,098 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

