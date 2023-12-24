EthereumFair 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $33.64 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.2926025 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,914,798.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

