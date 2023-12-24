Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $230.35 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $230.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.29 or 0.00021297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,626.27 or 1.00055690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016439 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,379,647 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.89343009 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $72,769,757.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.