Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $591.29 million and approximately $58.61 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 613,334,389 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

