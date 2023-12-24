ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Hits $87.49 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $732,205.96 and approximately $87.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,626.27 or 1.00055690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000733 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $88.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.