Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.01 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $191.37 million and approximately $20.01 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.23 or 0.05247984 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,610,943 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

