Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $416.34 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 86.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $416.34 million and approximately $125.46 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,771,179 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
