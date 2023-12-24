Ethereum Classic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $186.37 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.30 or 0.00048788 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and $186.37 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,648.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00165655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.84 or 0.00531147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00397543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025639 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,687,895 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.