NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

