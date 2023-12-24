Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $727.31 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $21.81 billion and approximately $727.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.11 or 0.05242099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00112397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00022724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,189,594 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

