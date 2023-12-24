TRON Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.70 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. TRON has a total market cap of $7.70 billion and $208.55 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002210 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001630 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,360,502,194 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.