Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $15.55 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $79,075.96 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002307 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,359 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
