Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.39 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $116.29 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,648.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00165655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.84 or 0.00531147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00397543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 451,551,436 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

