Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.25. The company has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

