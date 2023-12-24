Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 5.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Broadcom stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $952.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $893.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

