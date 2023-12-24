Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 881 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

