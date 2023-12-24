Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.66 and its 200-day moving average is $279.91. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

