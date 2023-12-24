TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.97 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $316.28 million and $29.97 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00112397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00022724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00026593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006010 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,780,709,425 coins and its circulating supply is 8,972,711,193 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

