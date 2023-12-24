SmartFi (SMTF) Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartFi has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $1.19 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

