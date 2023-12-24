ELIS One Day Volume Tops $6,279.12 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $6,279.12 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,667.57 or 1.00043013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011981 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003604 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02909343 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,261.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

