Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.47 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $146.30 million and approximately $57.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004946 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

