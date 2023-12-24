KickToken (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $168.20

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $168.20 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,747,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,747,192 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,747,516.92675135. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01796388 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $298.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

