Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 229 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PayPal were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PYPL opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

