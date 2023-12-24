Sourceless (STR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $189.78 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $189.78 million and approximately $10,376.03 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021413 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.70 or 1.00012016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011975 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010371 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00903417 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $9,934.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

