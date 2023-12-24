InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Critical Review

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

InnovAge has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and Xcelerate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $699.35 million 1.03 -$40.67 million ($0.29) -18.34 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for InnovAge and Xcelerate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -5.42% -12.38% -6.80% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment. It also provides Ceramedx, a natural plant based therapeutic skin care product; Earth Science Beauty, which offers natural facial skincare targeted to specific skin types. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

