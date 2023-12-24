Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

