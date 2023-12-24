Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 28.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $952.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.