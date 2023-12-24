Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

