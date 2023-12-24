Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $27.12 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO opened at $58.32 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

