Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,945 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,945 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $290.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

