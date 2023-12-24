Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,181 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 27.8% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 71,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

