Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,007,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

