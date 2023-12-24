Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mangham Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.