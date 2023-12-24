Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 101,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 146,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

