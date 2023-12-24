Legacy Trust Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

CMI opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

