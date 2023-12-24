Polymath Market Capitalization Reaches $178.03 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Polymath has a total market cap of $178.03 million and approximately $11,314.60 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00165943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1916474 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $37,678.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.